Huron Church Market Thief Arrested

Monday April 22nd, 2024, 2:49pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect after a theft on Huron Church Road.

On April 20th, 2024, officers arrested a 28-year-old male in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East in connection to the robbery incident. Police say he had an outstanding warrant for theft and he will be charged with robbery.

They say the pictured suspect attended a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church and stole approximately $200 in items without attempting to pay.

When a store employee confronted the suspect, he threatened them with a knife. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

