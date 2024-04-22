SunnyNow
Driver’s Licence Suspended After Doing Donuts

Monday April 22nd, 2024, 2:42pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have impounded a vehicle and suspended the driver’s licence after the vehicle was stopped while doing donuts.

Police say it happened over the weekend at a parking lot in East Windsor.

The driver was charged with stunt driving. Their licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

