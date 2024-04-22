Driver’s Licence Suspended After Doing Donuts
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday April 22nd, 2024, 2:42pm
Windsor Police have impounded a vehicle and suspended the driver’s licence after the vehicle was stopped while doing donuts.
Police say it happened over the weekend at a parking lot in East Windsor.
The driver was charged with stunt driving. Their licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message