Arrest Warrant Issued For Sexual Assault Suspect

Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Police say that earlier this month, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an adult male sexually assaulted a female under 16 years old.

As a result of the investigation, Carlos Leon is wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.

Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.

Anyone with information on Leon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.