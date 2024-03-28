Windsor Man Arrested For Making Threats Against Mayor

Windsor Police has arrested a 68-year-old man for making death threats against Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Police say that on the morning of March 27th, 2024, the mayor’s office received a phone call from an unknown male making threats against the mayor.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and quickly identified the suspect. That evening, at approximately 9:00pm, officers took the suspect into custody at his residence on the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

He has been charged with one count of uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.