Wanted Federal Offender Known To Frequent Windsor Area

Thursday March 28th, 2024, 2:11pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Police are looking for a wanted federal offender who is known to frequent the Windsor-Essex area.

The province’s ROPE Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

Nicholas McCullough is described as a Caucasian male, 30 years of age, 6’0″ (183cm), 187 lbs (84 kgs) with brown hair and brown eyes. They say McCullough has scars on his right cheek, left elbow and shoulders. McCullough has a cross tattoo on his chest.

McCullough is serving a six year, seven month and one day sentence for:

  • Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession was Unauthorized.
  • Discharge Restricted/Prohibited Firearm with Intent
  • Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He’s also wanted by Windsor Police for:

  • Break and Enter and Commit/Dwelling House
  • Have Face Masked/Disguised
  • Point a Firearm
  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Robbery
  • Use Firearm/Commit Indictable Offence
  • Possess Weapon Dangerous
  • Possess Firearm, Etc. While Prohibited (6 counts)
  • Assault Bodily Harm

Police say McCullough is known to frequent the Windsor, Chatham-Kent, London and Sarnia areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

