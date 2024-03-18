Teen Arrested Following Assault With A Weapon

Windsor Police have arrested a youth following an assault with a weapon.

Police say that around 2:00pm Saturday, they responded to a report that an individual had been sprayed with a noxious substance in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue. Officers learned that the victim, an 18-year-old male, had gotten into a verbal altercation with a 15-year-old male who was shooting cap guns inside a business. The youth subsequently sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered minor physical injuries.

Officers in the area quickly located the male fleeing north on Howard Avenue. The youth, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.