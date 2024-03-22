Light SnowNow
UPDATED: Shooting On Howard Avenue

Thursday March 21st, 2024, 10:34pm

Crime & Police News
Last updated: Friday March 22nd, 10:14am

Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue Thursday evening around 9:00pm.

Once on scene, officers located damage to the exterior of a house as well as several empty shell casings nearby.

No physical injuries were reported.

Residents with surveillance or dash cam footage, particularly those who live in the 1500-1700 blocks of Howard Ave., are asked to check for video evidence between 8:45pm and 9:05pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit tips anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

