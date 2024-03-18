NEWS >
Police Release Results of St. Patrick’s Day R.I.D.E. Programs

Monday March 18th, 2024, 9:23am

Windsor Police conducted R.I.D.E programs on Sunday =for St. Patrick’s Day at five locations through Windsor and Amherstburg.

In total, 817 vehicles were checked, 38 roadside tests were administered, and one person was arrested for impaired driving.

If you suspect someone is driving impaired, police say to call 911 immediately.

