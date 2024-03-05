NEWS >
Suspect In Custody After Allegedly Chasing Teenagers With A Knife

Tuesday March 5th, 2024, 2:27pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police photo

Last updated: Tuesday March 5th, 5:50pm

A 39-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly chased teenagers with a knife in Windsor’s west end.

Police say that shortly after 1:00pm Tuesday, officers responded to a call about a male suspect with a knife in the area of California Avenue and Tecumseh Road West.

According to reports, the suspect got into a verbal altercation with a group of young people, pulled out a knife, and chased them. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound along Tecumseh Road West.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Officers quickly identified the suspect, who was located and arrested a short time later at a residence in the 1400 block of Mark Avenue. The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

windsoriteDOTca
