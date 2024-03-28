Police Investigating Scam Incident In West Windsor

Windsor Police have launched a suspicious person investigation following an incident in the city’s west end.

On March 27th, shortly after 3:00pm, officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Partington Ave. Through investigation, officers learned that the home’s elderly resident was contacted by an unknown caller claiming to be from a heating and cooling company the previous week.

The caller asked if the resident was between the ages of 80-85 and made an appointment to attend the residence for a maintenance check of their furnace on March 23rd.

However, the caller did not show up at the agreed time; instead, police say two suspects attended the residence unannounced on March 27th.

Upon arrival, the suspects entered the basement and asked for financial documentation for the furnace. The resident became suspicious and called the heating and cooling company, who confirmed they did not send anyone to the residence. The suspects were subsequently asked to leave, and they complied.

No property damage or stolen items were reported by the home’s resident.

Both suspects are described as black males, approximately 20 years old, with slender builds and carrying dark duffel bags. One suspect wore a dark toque. The suspects drove a silver sedan.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact @CStoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.