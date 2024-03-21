Do You Know This Suspect?

LaSalle Police are looking to identify a suspect.

Police say that a resident from the 2600 block of Bridgeway Boulevard reported that someone tried to enter their vehicles this morning at 5:30 am.

Camera footage shows what appears to be a person walking up the driveway and trying the door handles on two parked vehicles, which were both were locked. The would-be thief ducked in front of the vehicles as another car approached then hastily left the property empty handed.

The suspect is described as a white male and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black track pants with red stripes, white running shoes, and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the person is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-2.