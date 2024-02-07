CloudyNow
Two In Hospital Following Stabbing In South Windsor

Wednesday February 7th, 2024, 1:02pm

Two men have been admitted to hospital following a stabbing in South Windsor.

Police say around 5:00am on February 5th, 2024, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3600 block of Byng Road for a report of an injured person.

Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest. Police performed lifesaving measures on the victim before he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers determined that a second male had left the residence shortly before their arrival. Police quickly located this male at the corner of Walker Road and Melinda Road and found him suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face and chest. Officers applied treatment to the victim before he was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police discovered that the two men, who are known to each other, engaged in a dispute and ended up stabbing each other. Both men remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old from Windsor is charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and breach of probation.

A 33-year-old man from Windsor will be charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

 

