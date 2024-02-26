Suspect Charged With Allegedly Defrauding Hospital

Last updated: Monday February 26th, 10:57am

Windsor Police has charged a 48-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local hospital out of over $60,000.

Police say that the Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in February 2023 after receiving a report of fraud involving Hotel-Dieu Grace Hospital and one of its employees.

Through their investigation, officers discovered that a total of $62,169 intended for the Volunteer Association was instead deposited into the suspect’s personal bank account. Investigators determined that the fraud occurred over five years, from November 2015 until September 2020.

Paulette Jagatic has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

In a statement, Hotel-Dieu Grace said “Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is aware of fraud charges laid against a former employee of the hospital as it relates to a volunteer association that no longer exists. This did not in any way impact hospital finances as the volunteer association was a separate entity.”