Police Look To Identify Suspects In Outstanding Retail Thefts

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects pictured here.

Police say that both individuals have both been caught on camera stealing from retail stores within Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.