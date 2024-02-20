SunnyNow
6 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
7 °C
45 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Police Look To Identify Suspects In Outstanding Retail Thefts

Tuesday February 20th, 2024, 3:56pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects pictured here.

Police say that both individuals have both been caught on camera stealing from retail stores within Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message