Teen Charged With Attempted Murder In Leamington

One person is in custody facing criminal charges in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Leamington.

OPP said that around 6:40pm on February 20th, 2024, they were called to an assault call at an address on Russell Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with what appeared to be stab wounds. An individual was located a short time later; they were arrested without incident.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

As a result, a 17-year-old male of Peel Region has been charged with an attempt to commit murder, three counts of failure to comply with release order – other than to attend and possession of a schedule i substance for the purpose of trafficking opioid (other than heroin).

The accused was held in custody to appear at a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

The identity of the accused youth is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are asked to contact Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.