Leamington Home Invasion Under Investigation

Police in Leamington are investigating a home invasion.

Police say that at 5:46 pm on Saturday, February 24, 2024, they responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West address.

They say that three individuals attended a residence and forcibly gained entry. Once inside, two occupants of the home were assaulted by the suspects. The three suspects then fled from the home into a 4 door pickup truck, white in colour.

Officers attended the address and searched the area; however, the suspects and vehicle were not located.

The suspects involved in this incident were described to police as:

Suspect one: Tall white male, green or yellow construction vest, dark boots, light brown hair, brown eyes

Suspect two: Tall white male, dark brown hair, medium build

Suspect three: Short white male, medium build

Both victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that this is not a random but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking residents in the surrounding areas if they witnessed anything to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. If any member of the public has video surveillance capturing anything suspicious, you are asked to contact investigators.