Light RainNow
10 °C
49 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleWed
5 °C
41 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
7 °C
45 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After Retail Robbery With Axe

Tuesday November 21st, 2023, 2:01pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of robbing a retail store with an axe.

Police say that just after 2:00pm Tuesday, a lone male reportedly entered a retail store in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue and began to load merchandise into a duffel bag. When confronted by store employees, the individual brandished a small axe to force them to back away. He then fled on foot with the stolen items.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located the suspect in the 400 block of University Avenue East, where he was taken into custody without incident.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message