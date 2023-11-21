Suspect Arrested After Retail Robbery With Axe

Windsor Police have arrested a 30-year-old man accused of robbing a retail store with an axe.

Police say that just after 2:00pm Tuesday, a lone male reportedly entered a retail store in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue and began to load merchandise into a duffel bag. When confronted by store employees, the individual brandished a small axe to force them to back away. He then fled on foot with the stolen items.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) located the suspect in the 400 block of University Avenue East, where he was taken into custody without incident.