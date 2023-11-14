UPDATED: Woman Dead After Stabbing On Southdale Drive

Last updated: Tuesday November 14th, 7:04pm

Windsor Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for the first-degree murder of a woman.

Police say that around 9:30 Tuesday morning, they responded to a call for a disturbance at a house in the 1400 block of Southdale Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 67-year-old female victim suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers on the scene arrested Wellington Holland of Windsor, who has been charged with first-degree murder. The victim and suspect were known to one another.

Police say that additional details will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Location Map: