Remembrance Week: A Look At Windsor’s Monuments – The Naval Monument
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 9th, 2023, 12:00pm
Located in Dieppe Gardens, west of Ouellette Avenue near the Detroit River.
The Naval Monument is dedicated to the men and women who served on the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian Merchant Navy.
