Remembrance Week: A Look At Windsor Monuments – RAF/RCAF Monument
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 6th, 2023, 12:00pm
Located in Dieppe Gardens, the RAF/RCAF Monument features three World War II scale model aircraft.
Created by local sculptor Mark Williams, the monument includes etched monuments each featuring a one of the major planes from World War II: a Hurricane, a Spitfire and a Lancaster.
The original Lancaster plaque honouring veterans of World War II which was formerly located in Jackson Park has been moved to Dieppe Gardens.
