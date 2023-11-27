One Charged After Break And Enter In Leamington
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 27th, 2023, 12:57pm
One person has been charged after a break and enter in Leamington.
Police say around 7:11pm on November 26th, 2023 they responded to a report of break and enter in the 200 block of County Road 31.
The Initial report was that an individual was breaking into the business and a suspicious vehicle on the property was blocked from leaving.
OPP arrived on the scene, located the vehicle and took an individual into custody.
As a result, a 25-years-old of Chatham-Kent man has been charged.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Windsor on January 18th, 2023, to answer to the charges.
