One Charged After Break And Enter In Leamington

One person has been charged after a break and enter in Leamington.

Police say around 7:11pm on November 26th, 2023 they responded to a report of break and enter in the 200 block of County Road 31.

The Initial report was that an individual was breaking into the business and a suspicious vehicle on the property was blocked from leaving.

OPP arrived on the scene, located the vehicle and took an individual into custody.

As a result, a 25-years-old of Chatham-Kent man has been charged.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice- Windsor on January 18th, 2023, to answer to the charges.