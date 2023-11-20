Motorcycle Driver Suffers Serious Injuries In Collision

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a motor vehicle collision in which a 21-year-old motorist suffered serious injuries.

Police say that just before 7:00pm on November 19th, 2023 motorcycle, travelling eastbound, crossed over Clover Avenue and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.