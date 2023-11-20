Light RainNow
10 °C
49 °F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleWed
5 °C
41 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
7 °C
45 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
3 °C
37 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

LaSalle Police Investigating Theft At Local Pharmacy

Monday November 20th, 2023, 5:30pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

LaSalle Police are investigating a fragrance theft exceeding $1,000 from a local pharmacy.

Police say it happened just before 5:30 pm on October 24th. The suspect, a male with short, dark hair and a short, dark beard and mustache, was observed placing fragrances into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items. At the time, he was wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and a black baseball cap and was also carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message