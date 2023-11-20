LaSalle Police Investigating Theft At Local Pharmacy

LaSalle Police are investigating a fragrance theft exceeding $1,000 from a local pharmacy.

Police say it happened just before 5:30 pm on October 24th. The suspect, a male with short, dark hair and a short, dark beard and mustache, was observed placing fragrances into a bag and exiting the store without paying for the items. At the time, he was wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and a black baseball cap and was also carrying a large black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.