LaSalle Police Investigating Fragrances Theft
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday November 16th, 2023, 4:42pm
The LaSalle Police Service is investigating a theft of fragrances from a pharmacy on Malden Road that occurred on October 10th, 2023.
The suspect is described as a 20-30-year-old white female, approximately 5’3″ tall, with long black curly hair in a ponytail. At the time of the offence, she was wearing a black coat and blue jeans and carrying a large black purse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
