Five Suspects Arrested In Joint Shoplifting Operation At Home Depot



Windsor Police have arrested five people and recovered $4,000 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on shoplifting this week.

On November 14th and 15th, 2023, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) worked with Home Depot’s loss-prevention teams to identify and arrest suspected shoplifters at their two Windsor locations.

In total, the POP Unit arrested five people, recovered over $4,000 in stolen property, executed three warrants, and laid a total of 11 charges.