Amherstburg Man Charged In Road Rage Investigation



An Amherstburg man has been charged with assault in connection to a road rage incident.

Police say that on November 27th, 2023, officers were called to the 400 block of Alma Street in Amherstburg for a report of an injured person. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man suffering from injuries to his face.

They learned that the victim and the suspect, a 36-year-old man, were involved in a road rage incident. The suspect followed the victim to a business on Alma St., where he reportedly assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance in the area assisted in identifying the suspect and his vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

This is an ongoing investigation; if you were in the 400 block of Alma Street at approximately 9:00am and observed this altercation, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Criminal Investigations Unit Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.