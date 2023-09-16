SunnyNow
Windsor Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver

Saturday September 16th, 2023, 8:28am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s west side.

Police say around 4:00pm Thursday two pedestrians were struck by a blue Ford truck as they attempted to cross at the intersection of Tecumseh Road West and California.

The motorist did not stop at the scene or render aid to the victims. The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a bright blue, newer model Ford F150.

Police ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have a dash cam or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

