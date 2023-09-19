Mostly CloudyNow
VIDEO: Suspect Wanted For Porch Pirate Theft

Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 2:32pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is looking for a female suspect after a parcel was taken from a home in the 2500 block of Alexis Road.

Police say that around 5:00pm on September 16th, 2023 the suspect walked up to a residence and took a package on the front porch.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 20-30 years old, with a large build and red/brown hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a black sweater grey jogging pants and arrived on a black and green bicycle.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

