Police Looking For Missing Man

Wednesday September 13th, 2023, 2:19pm

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Service is seeking assistance from the public in locating Craig McLaughlin. He has been missing since July 8th, 2023.

He is described as a white male with a large build, approximately 6’4”, brown hair and brown eyes, and approximately 350 lbs.

If you have any information on Craig’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service, Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

