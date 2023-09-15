Partly CloudyNow
19 °C
67 °F
Mainly SunnySat
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
23 °C
73 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries In Vehicle Collision

Friday September 15th, 2023, 11:21am

Accidents
0
0


Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that took place near the Riverfront.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and McEwan Avenue around 6:30pm Thursday.

A vehicle was travelling west on Riverside Drive, and the pedestrian was struck. The motorist remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

No charges have been laid at this time.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message