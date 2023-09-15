Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries In Vehicle Collision
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 15th, 2023, 11:21am
Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that took place near the Riverfront.
Police say it happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and McEwan Avenue around 6:30pm Thursday.
A vehicle was travelling west on Riverside Drive, and the pedestrian was struck. The motorist remained on the scene.
The pedestrian was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
No charges have been laid at this time.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook