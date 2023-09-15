Pedestrian Suffers Serious Injuries In Vehicle Collision



Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that took place near the Riverfront.

Police say it happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and McEwan Avenue around 6:30pm Thursday.

A vehicle was travelling west on Riverside Drive, and the pedestrian was struck. The motorist remained on the scene.

The pedestrian was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the incident.

No charges have been laid at this time.