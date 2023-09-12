OPP Investigating Indecent Act: Composite Sketch Released
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday September 12th, 2023, 3:00pm
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a composite sketch of a suspect they are seeking concerning a report of an indecent act complaint that occurred on August 25th, 2023, in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue area in Lakeshore.
Police say that a resident reported, while out for a bike ride, that they had observed an unknown male. As the witness rode by, the male had his hand down his pants and was smoking.
The male is described as a dark-skinned male, with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and beige shorts.
Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.