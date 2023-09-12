OPP Investigating Indecent Act: Composite Sketch Released

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released a composite sketch of a suspect they are seeking concerning a report of an indecent act complaint that occurred on August 25th, 2023, in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue area in Lakeshore.

Police say that a resident reported, while out for a bike ride, that they had observed an unknown male. As the witness rode by, the male had his hand down his pants and was smoking.

The male is described as a dark-skinned male, with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and beige shorts.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.