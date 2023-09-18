Investigation By OPP Marine Unit Leads To Charges

Two people are facing several charges after an investigation by the OPP.

Police say that on Monday, August 14th, 2023, they received a report of a possible impaired boater operating a personal watercraft in Lake Erie between Colchester and Amherstburg.

Marine Unit members observed a personal watercraft matching the description and attempted to make contact with the operator. There were two occupants on the personal watercraft, and it made it to land.

Members from the Essex Detachment OPP assisted to locate the occupants on land but were unsuccessful.

Officers continued their investigation; it was discovered that the personal watercraft had been stolen. The two occupants of the personal watercraft were identified.

A 31-year-old and a 35-year-old, both from Essex are facing several charges including possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, operating non-human-powered pleasure craft without prescribed additional personal life-saving appliances on board, permitting person to operate pleasure craft without copy of licence on board csa 2001, operating licensed pleasure craft on which licence number not marked and maintained in the specified form and manner csa 2001, person who operates or permits another person to operate a vessel failing to ensure that it is marked with hull serial number csa 2001 and operate a pleasure craft without prescribed competency csa 2001.