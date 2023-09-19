Do You Know These Suspects?

Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday September 19th, 2023, 2:28pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police is asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in four separate theft incidents.

All six suspects were seen leaving various retail locations in Windsor without paying for items.

If you can identify any of the suspects, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

