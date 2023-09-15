Partly CloudyNow
19 °C
67 °F
Mainly SunnySat
23 °C
73 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
23 °C
73 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Crash In Kingsville

Friday September 15th, 2023, 11:24am

Kingsville
0
0

One person has been charged after a crash in Kingsville.

It happened around 6:15am Friday morning on Highway 3 at County Road 18.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, and three individuals were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since been re-opened.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old male from Leamington has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving a motor vehicle – with no licence and failing to yield to traffic on the highway.

 

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message