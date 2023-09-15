Crash In Kingsville

One person has been charged after a crash in Kingsville.

It happened around 6:15am Friday morning on Highway 3 at County Road 18.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, and three individuals were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since been re-opened.

As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old male from Leamington has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with driving a motor vehicle – with no licence and failing to yield to traffic on the highway.