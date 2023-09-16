Bomb Threat Investigation At Windsor Courthouse

Windsor Police are currently investigating a bomb threat in the area of the Ontario Court of Justice and the Superior Court of Justice.

Police say around 3:30pm Friday; they received an online call for a report of a bomb threat in the 200 block of Chatham Street East. Officers quickly coordinated a perimeter and began a search of the area.

Through investigation, officers determined that the area was safe and the bomb call was unfounded.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The investigation is ongoing, and Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Maor Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.