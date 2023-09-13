Anti-Noise Campaign Sees Thousands Of Charges

Windsor Police issued 3,000 citations for speeding, stunt driving, and other noise-related infractions during our 2023 Anti-Noise Campaign.

The awareness and enforcement campaign, from May 1st until September 5th, aimed to reduce unnecessary and excessive vehicular noise. Police targeted motorists who raced their vehicles, revved their engines, squealed their tires or produced unnecessary noise.

Over four months, officers handed out 2,865 citations for speeding, 77 citations for stunt driving, and 58 citations for other noise-related infractions.

“Unnecessary vehicle noise and speeding continue to be among the top concerns for people in our community,” said Inspector Jennifer Crosby, who oversees our Traffic Enforcement Unit. “We hope that the actions taken throughout this campaign will encourage people to slow down, discourage unnecessary noise, and ultimately make our streets safer for everyone.”

While the campaign has ended, officers will continue to monitor for noise-related offences and take appropriate enforcement action.