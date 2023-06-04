Three Suspects Arrested After Stabbing And Robbery In West Windsor

Windsor Police have arrested three suspects in connection with an alleged stabbing and robbery in the city’s west end.

Police say that just before 5:00am Saturday, they were called to a residence in the 3200 block of College Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

They say three male suspects entered the victim’s residence and demanded money. When the victim refused, one of the suspects reportedly slashed her in the face with a weapon. The suspects then stole property from the victim and fled the scene.

The 48-year-old female victim suffered a laceration to her face. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers immediately began to search the surrounding area and located and arrested the three suspects in the 800 block of Huron Church Road.

Franklyn Wallace, 53, is charged with assault causing bodily harm, robbery and breach of probation.

Samuel Mengsteab, 25, is charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and possession of stolen property.

A 16-year-old male, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with robbery.