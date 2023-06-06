Suspect Arrested In Connection To First-Degree Murder Of Sahra Bulle

Windsor Police have arrested a Michigan man for the alleged murder of his estranged wife.

Officers took Brian Aaron Marbury, 45, into custody near the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel shortly after 9:00pm on June 5th, 2023. Marbury has been charged with the first-degree murder of missing Sahra Bulle, 36, who was last seen during the evening of May 2th6, 2023.

Police say that though they continue to search for Bulle, significant evidence enabled investigators to obtain a warrant for Marbury’s arrest. Investigators continue to seek information that will lead to Bulle’s whereabouts.

Additional details on the case can’t be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.