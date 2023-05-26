Teen Arrested After Firearm Brought To School

Leamington OPP have arrested a teenager after they allegedly brought a firearm to school.

On Thursday May 25th Leamington OPP officers received information about a video that was circulating of a student with what is suspected to be a firearm in a classroom. Officers met with school staff and officials to identify the involved parties and ensure the safety of the staff and students while the investigation was conducted.

On Friday May 26th, 2023, a 17-year-old from Chatham-Kent was arrested prior to their attendance at school. As a result of the investigation, the youth was charged with:

Assault with A Weapon CC 267(a), Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose CC 88, and Mischief Under $ 5,000 CC 430(4).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Leamington OPP say there are no further safety concerns. Students are encouraged to immediately report similar incidents to school staff and police.