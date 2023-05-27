Man Arrested After Carrying Air Pistol In LaSalle Park

A 21-year-old man was arrested by LaSalle Police at Turtle Club Park late this afternoon after reports were received that he was walking through the park, carrying a knife and a pistol.

The weapons were seized, and the gun was found to be a b.b. air pistol.

He has been charged criminally for the incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

No one was injured, and there is no further threat to public safety.