Windsor Police Conduct St. Patrick’s Day R.I.D.E. Program

Saturday March 18th, 2023, 9:26am

Windsor Police conducted a R.I.D.E. program Friday night for St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say that 320 vehicles were inspected and 81 enforcement actions issued.

Three three-day licence suspensions were issued, three roadside tests were administered, and one arrest for refusing to provide a breath sample.

