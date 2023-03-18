Windsor Police Conduct St. Patrick’s Day R.I.D.E. Program
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday March 18th, 2023, 9:26am
Windsor Police conducted a R.I.D.E. program Friday night for St. Patrick’s Day.
Police say that 320 vehicles were inspected and 81 enforcement actions issued.
Three three-day licence suspensions were issued, three roadside tests were administered, and one arrest for refusing to provide a breath sample.
