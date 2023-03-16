Three Suspects Arrested, Sawed-off Shotgun Seized In Bust

Windsor Police have arrested three people and seized a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and a stolen vehicle after executing a search warrant at a South Central home.

On March 14th, 2023, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Goyeau Street. During their search, officers seized a Browning 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, an air pistol with an extended magazine, and a ballistic vest. Police say a stolen 2019 Nissan Qashqai was also recovered.

Two male suspects and a female suspect were arrested at the scene.

Shawn Damsgard, a 43-year-old man from Windsor, has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate

Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Failure to comply with an undertaking (x2)

Police say Damsgard was already wanted on charges in connection to a break-in at a business in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue on February 6th, 2023. They say in that incident, two suspects used an excavator to smash a 20-foot hole in the exterior wall of the building to gain entry into the business.

Shelby Rooney, a 25-year-old female from Windsor, and Carmine Iannialice, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, have each been charged with possession of property obtained by crime worth more than $5,000.