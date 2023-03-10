Talize Thrift Store To Open On Walker Road

Canadian thrift store chain Talize will be opening a Windsor location this summer.

Marketing specialist Marone Tsehaye says the store will be located at 4324 Walker Road when it opens this July.

Tsehaye says sustainable fashion retailer sells gently used clothing, electronics, home goods, books and toys. The store will also have a donation centre where people can drop off their gently used items in exchange for $5 off coupons. She says the store’s first week of opening will include different free-bees and opportunities to save.

Talize has two stores in British Columbia, and ten stores across Ontario.