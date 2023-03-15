Suspects Wanted In East-End Robbery

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for robbery.

Police say around 11:00pm on March 13, 2023, they were called to a department store in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East following a robbery report.

Through investigation and surveillance video, officers learned two suspects had entered the store. While one of them stole a Cricut Maker 3 valued at $400, the other sprayed a noxious substance into another part of the store to cause a distraction. The second suspect subsequently sprayed the store’s security guard with the substance before they fled the scene.

The suspects were last seen in a newer model silver Ford F-150 with grey rims.

The first suspect is a white male with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a green hat, black facemask, green hooded sweater, black jacket, pants, and shoes.

The second suspect is also a white male with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black toque, black baseball hat (with a sticker on the rim), black hooded sweater, grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.