Suspect Wanted For Theft At East Windsor Home Depot

Monday March 13th, 2023, 3:24pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing almost $1,500 in merchandise.

Police say that on March 8th, 2023, the female entered a hardware store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East and stole several electric tools.

She is described as a white female 20-30 years old, 120-130 lbs., with brown hair, black boots, jeans, a violet jacket, and black sunglasses.

If you can identify her, contact the Windsor Police Service main office at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

