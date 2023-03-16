Mostly CloudyNow
Home Depot Theft Suspect Arrested

Thursday March 16th, 2023, 10:31am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect following a theft at the Home Depot on Tecumseh Road East.

On Monday, police appealed for the public’s help to identify the suspect after almost $1,500 in merchandise was stolen from the store.

Suspect Wanted For Theft At East Windsor Home Depot

Police announced Thursday they had arrested a 38-year-old Windsor woman in connection to the incident.

They say she will be charged with theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with an undertaking.

