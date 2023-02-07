Stolen Excavator Used To Break Into Business

Windsor Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second suspect after a stolen excavator was used to break into a bingo hall.

Police say around 5:00am Monday, they were called to a break-in at a business in the 2300 block of Dougall Avenue. They say that two suspects used an excavator to smash a 20-foot hole in the exterior wall of the building to gain entry into the business. The excavator was stolen from a nearby construction site over the weekend.

Officers obtained surveillance video that showed the suspects and the vehicle involved in the incident. Based on this information, they quickly located the vehicle, a red Ford F-150 truck, in the 900 block of McKay Avenue.

A 42-year-old man from Amherstburg is charged with breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and theft over $5,000.

The second suspect, Shawn Damsgard, is still outstanding. He is wanted for breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence and theft over $5,000.

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.