Windsor Man Arrested After Trailer Theft

A Windsor man is facing charges after a trailer theft in the city.

Polices say that the enclosed black trailer was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Lauzon Road between February 11th, 2019 at 2:30pm and February 12th, 2019 at 6am.

On Tuesday, February 12th, 2019, officers were actively looking for a wanted male suspect unrelated to the theft.

At approximately 10:30pm, the suspect was located at a residence in the 3500 block of Riberdy Road and arrested without incident.

While at the residence, officers observed an enclosed black trailer in the rear yard of the residence with fresh tire marks where the trailer was located.

Aware of the recent trailer theft, officers investigated further and determined it was the stolen trailer.

Steven Labute, a 32-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with theft over $5000, possession of stolen property over $5000 and breach of recognizance.