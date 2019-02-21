Two Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Stabbing

On Friday February 15th, 2019 at approximately 2:20 am, patrol officers attended a business in the 200 block of Pelissier Street for a report of a stabbing just occurred.

Officers located an adult male inside the business suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The male was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The scene was contained and an investigation was launched.

Members of the Windsor Police Forensic Identification Branch attended and processed the scene.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Branch continued the investigation and identified two adult male suspects.

On Wednesday February 20th, one suspect was arrested by members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad in the 800 block of Giles Boulevard East.

Police later arrested the second suspect in the 100 block of Park Street West.

Jordan Kinsman, a 28 year old male from Windsor, and Sevaughn Scott, a 23 year old male from Windsor, are each charged with attempted murder and robbery.

No weapon has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.