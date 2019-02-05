Truck Driver Charged After Ice Falls Onto SUV

Tuesday February 5th, 2019

Posted at 1:41pm

Chatham-Kent
0
0
0
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Mississauga trick driver has been charged after ice fell from his truck onto a vehicle on the 401.

OPP say it happened on February 2nd, 2019 around 11am in Chatham-Kent.

They say that a large piece of ice from the roof of a tractor-trailer travelling westbound near Highway 40 struck a westbound passenger vehicle causing significant damage to the front windshield.

No injuries were reported but the vehicle was rendered inoperable and was towed from the highway.

A 43-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with insecure load.

The OPP warn all motorists that failure to remove ice and snow from a motor vehicle can result in a fine, but more importantly could result in serious injury or death to other motorists.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.