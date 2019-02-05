Truck Driver Charged After Ice Falls Onto SUV

A Mississauga trick driver has been charged after ice fell from his truck onto a vehicle on the 401.

OPP say it happened on February 2nd, 2019 around 11am in Chatham-Kent.

They say that a large piece of ice from the roof of a tractor-trailer travelling westbound near Highway 40 struck a westbound passenger vehicle causing significant damage to the front windshield.

No injuries were reported but the vehicle was rendered inoperable and was towed from the highway.

A 43-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with insecure load.

The OPP warn all motorists that failure to remove ice and snow from a motor vehicle can result in a fine, but more importantly could result in serious injury or death to other motorists.